



SALINAS (CBS/AP) — Two murder suspects escaped Sunday from the Monterey County Jail and officials were trying to determine how the men managed to get away.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office warned the public the men should be considered dangerous.

The escape from the county’s Adult Detention Facility occurred in the early morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar, both 19, had been in custody since 2018 and were awaiting trial on unrelated murder counts “along with numerous other felony charges,” a sheriff’s statement said.

“An investigation is underway to determine their means of escape but, at this time, we can provide no details on that topic,” the statement said. “Our focus, and resources, are dedicated to locating and returning Fonseca and Salazar to custody.”

Both men are five-feet-seven-inches tall. Fonseca weighs 150 pounds and Salazar weighs 170 pounds. Each man has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of either man is asked to call the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office at (831) 755-3722.

