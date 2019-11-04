SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the Bay Area for Tuesday because smoke from the Ranch Fire will be in the air, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

Smoke from the fire is likely to cause hazy skies and possibly increased hourly air quality readings for fine particles but is not expected to exceed federal health standards.

The Air District is issuing an air quality advisory for smoke for the Bay Area for tomorrow, 11/5. — Bay Area Air Quality (@AirDistrict) November 5, 2019

The Ranch Fire is in Tehama County south of Redding. Bay Area residents who smell smoke should avoid exposure to protect their health. Air quality officials said if possible stay indoors with windows and doors closed until the smoke subsides.

Residents and drivers should also set their air conditioning units to re-circulate to prevent outside air from entering the home or vehicle. Smoke can irritate a person’s eyes and airways, cause a cough, a dry throat and irritated sinuses.

Air quality officials said people who suffer from asthma, emphysema and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease may wheeze because of the smoke.

Seniors, children and people with respiratory illnesses are especially susceptible to greater levels of air pollution and are urged to take extra precautions to avoid the poor air.

