GILROY (CBS SF) — Police in Gilroy on Monday announced the arrest of a woman over the weekend who called 911 and said she drowned her two-year-old daughter, according to authorities.

On Sunday, November 3, at about 11:30 a.m., Gilroy police received a 911 call from a female who stated she had drowned her daughter in her bathtub. Officers immediately responded to the residence located in the 7900 block of Westwood Drive.

Once inside the home, officers found the lifeless child in a bathtub filled with water. Officers removed the child and began CPR. The Gilroy Fire Department and Rural Metro arrived at the scene and provided additional lifesaving measures.

The child was transported to Saint Louise Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The child’s mother, identified as 35-year-old Gilroy resident Marcie Montelongo, was located by an officer near the intersection of Miller Avenue and First Street. Montelongo told the officer that she had just killed her daughter.

Montelongo was placed into custody and she was later booked into the Santa Clara County Jail for murder.

In addition to the Gilroy Police Department, the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the Office of the Medical Examiner-Coroner were involved with the investigation in accordance with Santa Clara County Child Death Protocol.

The investigation into the case is ongoing, police said. The identity of the victim is being withheld until family members are contacted.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please contact Gilroy Police Department Detective Chris Silva at (408) 846-0335.