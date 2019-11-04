OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A Bay Area Rapid Transit worker will be recognized for his quick action to pull a man who had fallen onto the trackway back onto the station platform as a train was about to hit him.
The incident happened at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday at the Coliseum station. BART Transportation Supervisor John O’Connor was working at the station to help with crowd control following the Raiders game.
On Monday, BART release surveillance video of the incident, which shows a man apparently mis-stepping along the yellow safety strip as a train approached. O’Connor is seen immediately springing into action and yanking the man up by his shoulders and back onto the platform as a train just misses hitting him.
Video posted on Twitter showed the two men embracing moments after the incident.
This #BART worker just saved this man from falling onto the tracks as the train was approaching! Amazing!! pic.twitter.com/RX3zD36853
— Tony Badilla (@TonyBadilla) November 4, 2019
O’Connor was scheduled to speak with reporters about the incident at a 1 p.m. press conference. He will be introduced by BART’s Deputy General Manager Michael Jones on the platform of the Coliseum station.
