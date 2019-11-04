



SALINAS (CBS/AP) — An intense manhunt across Northern and Central California continued Monday for Santos Fonseca and Jonathan Salazar, two murder suspects who escaped from the Monterey County jail over the weekend.

Authorities said Fonseca and Salazar, both 19, should be considered armed and extremely dangerous. The pair were reported missing from the jail early Sunday.

A sheriff’s statement said that the pair had been in custody since 2018 and were awaiting trial on unrelated murder counts “along with numerous other felony charges.”

“During the search we did find some of their inmate clothing just outside the perimeter so we know they made it out of the jail,” said Undersheriff John Mineau.

Fonseca faces two counts of first degree murder for the deaths of Lorenzo Gomez Acosta, 37, on June 2, 2018 as well as the June 5, 2018 shooting of Ernesto Garcia Cruz, 27.

Meanwhile, Salazar was arrested in the death of Jaime Martinez, 20, who was shot in Salinas October 2017 while driving in his car with his girlfriend and 18-month-old son.

The crimes were unrelated.

“An investigation is underway to determine their means of escape but, at this time, we can provide no details on that topic,” the statement said. “Our focus, and resources, are dedicated to locating and returning Fonseca and Salazar to custody.”

Both men are five-feet-seven-inches tall. Fonseca weighs 150 pounds and Salazar weighs 170 pounds. Each man has black hair and brown eyes with Salazar having the letter “P” tattooed on his face.

Anyone with information on the location of either man is asked to call the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office at (831) 755-3722 or 911.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report