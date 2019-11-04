Filed Under:Armed robbery, Armed Suspect, San Bruno, Suspect at large, Tanforan Mall

SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — San Bruno police Monday evening are searching for a robbery suspect in the residential area east of The Shops at Tanforan, police said.

As of 7:26 p.m., the search was underway for a possibly armed and dangerous suspect.

Police are asking residents to just be aware. Residents do not need to shelter in place.

