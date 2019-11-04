SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — San Bruno police Monday evening are searching for a robbery suspect in the residential area east of The Shops at Tanforan, police said.
As of 7:26 p.m., the search was underway for a possibly armed and dangerous suspect.
SAN BRUNO RESIDENTS, PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT SAN BRUNO PD IS CURRENTLY IN THE RESIDENTIAL AREA EAST OF TANFORAN MALL AND BART, SEARCHING FOR A POSSIBLE ARMED AND DANGEROUS SUBJECT. RESIDENTS DO NOT NEED TO SHELTER IN PLACE, JUST BE AWARE.
— San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) November 5, 2019
Police are asking residents to just be aware. Residents do not need to shelter in place.
