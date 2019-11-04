SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five small businesses in San Francisco’s Central Richmond neighborhood impacted by a two-alarm fire Monday morning may be eligible for the city’s Small Business Disaster Relief Fund.

Fire officials said the fire erupted around 5:10 a.m. at 5351 Geary Blvd., a large residential building with commercial property on the first floor.

Firefighters located the blaze in the walls and attic of the structure. Tenants were able to evacuate quickly and fire crews didn’t find any victims after a search of the building.

Firefighters were able to ultimately contain the fire. But it displaced four people, fire officials said.

According to the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development, the city will activate the fund, allowing for the businesses impacted in the blaze to access up to $10,000 in funds.

The funds can be used for inventory replacement, equipment purchases, security deposits for a new lease, employee salaries, or other expenses to stabilize cash flow.

The funds are meant to provide businesses with capital while they assess damages and compile resources to reopen.

The businesses impacted by the fire include Geary Convenience Store, Abbas Fard Property Management, Quality Shoe Repair, Rick’s Barber Shop and The Bagel Bakery Cafe.

