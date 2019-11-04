MARIN COUNTY (CBS SF) — There are three local measures in three different towns on the Marin County ballot in Tuesday’s election.

San Anselmo’s Measure M is an annual tax of $98 per residential unit or per 1,500 square feet of non-residential use that is expected to raise $500,000 annually for 30 years.

The money would pay for repairs and maintenance at the 7-acre, 93-year-old Memorial Park, including repairing or replacing fields and playground equipment, installing drainage and irrigation systems, providing new restrooms, picnic areas and benches and improving accessibility on walkways.

Seniors would pay $49 per residential unit and the measure requires two-thirds approval.

Opponents of the measure say the park should be renovated and maintained for less money with funds from the town’s budget.

Measure E in the Reed Union School District in Tiburon renews an existing $589 annual parcel tax for 12 years with an annual 3 percent increase to raise an estimated $2.5 million for the district’s three schools.

The tax would replace a tax passed in 2014.

The money will be used to retain and attract experienced teachers, enhance science, technology, engineering and math classes and support art, music and library programs and maintain class sizes. It requires two-thirds approval.

Measure F in Fairfax is an 11-year extension of a special municipal services tax of $195 in the first year with an annual $5 increase to a maximum of $250 a year for each business and dwelling unit. The tax would raise approximately $711,000 to $912,000 annually.

The money would keep the police station open 24/7, maintain and enhance fire services and wildfire prevention efforts, fund public works/safety projects and maintain senior and youth programs. The tax also requires two-thirds approval.

