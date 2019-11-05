Comments
BAY POINT (CBS SF) – CHP in Contra Costa County came across an unusual trespasser on Highway 4 Monday night when a young pig was found on the busy roadway, authorities said.
The Contra Costa CHP Facebook page posted about the animal being found near Bailey Road on Highway 4 in Bay Point. The pig did not ave any markings or identification, so authorities are looking to reconnect the animal with its owner.
The post poked fun at the derogatory slang term for law enforcement officer with the title “PIGS on PATROL,” asking users for their best pig/police captions to go with the photos of the rescue.
Anyone who lives in the area missing a pig should contact Animal Control in Martinez.
