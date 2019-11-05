ELECTION NIGHT:Live Bay Area Nov. 5 Election Results
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major BART delay exists in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon due to an equipment problem on a train, BART officials said.

As of 4:24 p.m., the delay existed in the East Bay direction.

BART characterized it in a tweet as “a mechanical issue on a East Bay-bound train.” The agency said the train in question was being returned to Embarcadero Station to offload the passengers aboard the train.

Trains were moving again through the Transbay Tube as of 4:40 p.m. but major residuals delays existed, BART officials said.

The train with the equipment problem was swept out of service,

