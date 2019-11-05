SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major BART delay exists in San Francisco Tuesday afternoon due to an equipment problem on a train, BART officials said.
As of 4:24 p.m., the delay existed in the East Bay direction.
BART characterized it in a tweet as “a mechanical issue on a East Bay-bound train.” The agency said the train in question was being returned to Embarcadero Station to offload the passengers aboard the train.
More madness on the other side. I had to leave the station and walk to Montgomery St. pic.twitter.com/6cfsQzYuAf
— Christine Samra (@ChristineKPIX) November 6, 2019
Trains were moving again through the Transbay Tube as of 4:40 p.m. but major residuals delays existed, BART officials said.
The train with the equipment problem was swept out of service,
