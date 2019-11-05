ELECTION NIGHT:Live Bay Area Nov. 5 Election Results
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMKPIX 5 News at Noon with Kenny Choi and Michelle Griego
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, illegal butane honey oil, Lake County

LUCERNE (CBS SF) — A Lake County man remained hospitalized with severe burns Tuesday after a weekend explosion ripped apart an illegal butane honey oil backyard lab, authorities said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department said Northshore Fire Department responded to the report of a fire in a residence in 6000 block of First Avenue in Lucerne on Saturday night.

Arriving firefighters, found a shed on the property completely destroyed by an explosion and flash fire. They also found 36-year-old Jay Hofer standing in the driveway, suffering from severe burns to his face and chest.

He was transported to Sutter Lakeside Hospital, but then air lifted to a burn center outside the county.

Investigators determined that Hofer was illegally manufacturing a controlled substance inside the shed at the time of the explosion. Deputies have forwarded their findings to the Lake County District Attorney’s office for possible charges.

Comments