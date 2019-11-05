



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Mann Packing Co., a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce, is recalling more than 140 vegetable products sold at supermarkets across the U.S. and Canada over potential listeria contamination.

Some of the recalled products are broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, Brussels sprouts and more under Mann brands. The products were sold under brands or private labels such as Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Kroger and O Organics, which are featured at many Bay Area grocery stores.

As of Tuesday, there have been no reports of illnesses associated with potentially contaminated products, Mann said.

Mann said the recalled products have “Best If Used By” dates of Oct. 11, 2019 to Nov. 16, 2019. The company advises consumers who believe they’ve purchased any of the recalled items to dispose of them immediately in appropriate waste containers.

“Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems,” Mann said in an official press release.

The company is working with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency to investigate the potential contamination.

If you have any inquiries or comments, all consumers are welcome to call Mann’s 24 hour customer service line at 1-844-927-0707 or email Mann Packing Co., Inc. at consumers@mannpacking.com