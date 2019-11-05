SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — At a time of internationally infamous problems on the streets, election day in San Francisco was expected to have relatively low turnout.

“That’s true. It doesn’t really meet the gravity of what’s going on in the city,” said San Francisco voter Dennis Jones. “There’s a lot of homelessness, needles around, crap on the street. It’s really mental health services that we need to talk about here.”

This is an extremely wealthy city, now struggling famously to carry the weight of some very public problems. Mayor London Breed is up for re-election in a race some consider effectively uncontested.

“We, of course, know that we need to do more,” Breed said while supporting her ally in the city’s only race for supervisor. Breed, facing a handful of long shot challengers, is nearly assured victory Tuesday night, but she still has a lot to lose.

Her appointee in District 5 is facing a challenge that could cost her a critical vote on the Board of Supervisors. And then there is the headline race in San Francisco.

“The DA,” Dennis Jones said of what he considered the premier item on the San Francisco ballot this year. “The district attorney’s race is what it really came down to.”

Here again, it’s London Breed’s appointee. This time against three challengers. The race has not only thrown political sparks because of the pre-election appointment of Suzy Loftus, it also falls squarely in the city’s discussion about drugs, crime and street conditions that are making international headlines.

“I do think, for San Francisco, there are many quality-of-life issues that are sort of unresolved right now,” said Tony Tolentino, dropping off his ballot at city hall. “I think we need someone in the district attorney’s office to sort of deal with those issues.”

So while the mayor is heading towards her first full term, two other votes could make that term more challenging for her. And then there are the challenges on the streets.

“People, of course, are not seeing change fast enough,” Mayor Breed said on election day. “And I totally understand that.”