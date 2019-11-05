ELECTION NIGHT:Live Bay Area Nov. 5 Election Results
  • KPIX 5On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMKPIX 5 News @ 11pm
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    02:42 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lizzo, Los Medanos Elementary School, Pittsburg, Teacher, Truth Hurts

PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — A Bay Area teacher put a creative spin on a hit song to teach her students how to get along.

A second grade teacher at Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg reworked the lyrics to singer Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts.” The new lyrics encourage students to take turns rather than fight and to help each other with school work.

“You want to have a food friend who’s committed, help you with your homework. Just a little, you know I’ll hold you down because you got my back,” the talented students sang in unison.

Comments