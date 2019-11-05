Comments
PITTSBURG (KPIX 5) — A Bay Area teacher put a creative spin on a hit song to teach her students how to get along.
A second grade teacher at Los Medanos Elementary School in Pittsburg reworked the lyrics to singer Lizzo’s hit song “Truth Hurts.” The new lyrics encourage students to take turns rather than fight and to help each other with school work.
“You want to have a food friend who’s committed, help you with your homework. Just a little, you know I’ll hold you down because you got my back,” the talented students sang in unison.
