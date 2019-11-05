FREMONT (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old transient has been charged in the violent carjacking and assault of a food delivery driver, who as pulled from her vehicle and beaten with a rock, authorities said.

Fremont police said Naomi Melendez was being held on felony car-jacking and felony possession of a stolen vehicle charges. A photo of a second suspect was also released by investigators who asked for the public’s help in identifying him.

Investigators said the incident took place around 10:20 a.m. on October 28th in the parking lot of a business located in the 47500 block of Seabridge Dr. The female suspect, later identified as Naomi Melendez, grabbed the victim and dragged her violently out of the vehicle.

The suspects then began to batter the victim with large river-rocks, pulled her hair and slammed her face into the asphalt.

Police said Melendez then allegedly entered into the front passenger seat of the victim’s vehicle while the male suspect got into the driver’s seat and they drove away.

When officers arrived at the crime scene, the bloodied victim was complaining of pain to her head. Several bystanders and surveillance cameras provided police with further details of the attack.

Investigators distributed a description of the stolen delivery vehicles to other Bay Area police agencies. On Nov. 3rd, a traffic camera captured an image of the stolen vehicle in Daly City. Police were alerted and responded.

Daly City officers stopped the vehicle traveling near the intersection of Mission St. and Citrus Dr. Three people inside, including Melendez who was driving.

The other two occupants were interviewed and found to have no connection to the carjacking. Melendez was arrested and booked into the Fremont Jail.

The male suspect remains at large, he was described as being in his late teens or early 20’s, with short hair and a stocky build. He was wearing a yellow t-shirt with a dark colored sweatshirt tied around his neck, dark pants, and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6954 or send an anonymous tip by texting TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or via the web at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.