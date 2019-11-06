



ANTIOCH (KPIX 5) — Authorities in Antioch were continuing their search for a gunman Tuesday into a fatal Monday night shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead and a teen boy injured.

A bullet hole shattered the front windshield of the vehicle that the two teens — a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, both thought to be from neighboring Oakley — were sitting in at around 7 p.m. Monday evening at the end of La Jolla Drive.

Police said the teens drove themselves to a nearby hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, according to police. The young girl was pronounced dead in the emergency room. The boy suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“I heard it. It was like fireworks or firecrackers – Pop! Pop! Pop! Pop! — Like that,” said one neighbor, who did not want to be identified with the shooter still at large.

She said police officers started banging on her front door to warn her. The shooter, described by police only as a male suspect, took off on foot, hopping over backyard fences.

Area resident James McGee said he heard about the commotion, but couldn’t believe it was in his neighborhood.

“I’ve lived here about a year and it’s a quiet area,” said McGee. “Kinda shocked. Usually its pretty quiet here. Nice neighborhood.”

One thing that was noticeable in the area where the shooting happened were warning signs stating that the neighborhood is under video surveillance.

Police have not said whether they are evaluating surveillance video from the cameras or if they have found any clues from the video that was taken Monday night.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Adrian Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923. Tipsters can also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.