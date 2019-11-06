ANTIOCH (CBS SF) – A 17-year-old girl was killed and a 17-year-old boy was injured following a shooting in Antioch on Tuesday evening, according to police.
Several gunshots were reported near the intersection of Morro and La Jolla drives at about 7:10 p.m., police said.
Around the same time officers arrived in the area of the reported shooting, the two teenage victims arrived at a hospital suffering from at least one gunshot wound each, according to police. The girl died in the emergency room and the boy suffered from a gunshot wound not considered life-threatening.
Police said the suspect, only described as a man, wasn’t in custody.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (925) 778-2441 or Detective Adrian Gonzalez at (925) 779-6923. Tipsters can also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.