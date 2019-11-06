



MONTEREY (CBS SF) — Two inmates accused of murder who escaped from a Monterey County jail have been recaptured, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Santos Fonseca and 20-year-old Jonathan Salazar were recaptured by agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Details of the arrest were to be given at an 11 a.m. press conference.

Escaped Inmates arrested by @cbp. Thank you to our federal law enforcement partners for your team work and assistance! Press conference today at 11am at the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office https://t.co/mOMBUebRkl pic.twitter.com/fl0Q92PoI3 — Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) November 6, 2019

On Wednesday, deputies surrounded a Motel 6 after receiving a call from an employee that Salazar was in one of the rooms, but after an eight-hour SWAT standoff officers stormed the room and found it empty.

Inside the room, the television was still on and a small trash bin was emptied on the counter.

“We’ve searched the room and he is not here,” said Monterey County Sheriff’s Captain John Thornburg. “I’m confident nobody left the motel after we got here, so that time between them calling and us getting here he apparently did leave.”

The Nov. 4 escape from the county’s Adult Detention Facility happened in the early morning when the two inmates dug a hole in a bathroom ceiling, wedged their way into a pipe-filled crawl space before escaping jail, authorities said.

Fonseca and Salazar had been in custody since 2018 and were awaiting trial on unrelated murder counts “along with numerous other felony charges,” a sheriff’s statement said.