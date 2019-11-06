



SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The devastating Kincade Fire that began near Geyserville has been fully contained after two weeks, Cal Fire announced Wednesday evening.

The fire burned 77,758 acres. There were no reported fatalities of first responders or civilians, but there were 4 total injuries suffered by first responders only.

374 structures were destroyed (174 residential) and 60 were damaged (35 residential).

Though all evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted, the Sonoma County Public Health Order is still in place for the area.

The blaze began on John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road, northeast of Geyserville. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but a high voltage transmission line at one of PG&E’s towers failed just minutes before the Kincade Fire began.

“We dispatched qualified electrical workers to the site, they were there within 90 minutes, but at that time the fire was already on going and our people could not get to the structure,” said PG&E Utility President and CEO Andy Vesey on Oct. 25.