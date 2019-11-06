SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – With about three weeks until Thanksgiving, a South Bay organization kicked off its holiday program to help families in need.
Sacred Heart Community Service in San Jose wants is seeking to fill it empty freezer with turkeys. Their goal: to distribute 7,900 food boxes complete with turkeys for Thanksgiving.
The program has been running for more than 50 years. But recently, the housing crisis gripping Silicon Valley and the Bay Area has played a role in the number of families needing a hand.
“Our holiday food box, which is valued at approximately $100, ensures that families can meet their costs like rent and other utilities, while still being able to have their holiday traditions,” said Laura Alvarez-Santos.
Besides donating turkeys, the group is also accepting monetary donations online and they will purchase the turkeys. Sacred Heart is also seeking volunteers.
