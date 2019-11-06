



SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Elections officials in San Mateo County on Tuesday tallied votes on ballot measures affecting the cities of Brisbane and San Bruno as well as parcel taxes for the Cabrillo Unified and Redwood City school districts.

Three of those measures were only on the ballot in Brisbane. Measure B, Measure C and Measure E all passed by wide margins, despite needing just a simple majority to win, according to the complete unofficial election results.

Measure B, which increases the tax on hotel guests from 12 percent to 14 percent, had 68.6 percent of voters saying yes.

Measure C, a business license tax on petroleum-related liquid storage facilities placed on the ballot as a result of a lawsuit settled between the city and energy giant Kinder Morgan, had nearly 83 percent approval.

Measure E, a business license tax of 6 percent on gross receipts for cannabis businesses operating within city limits, also received support from more than 80 percent of voters with 565 for and 139 against. That money will be used for general services such as police and fire.

In San Bruno, a half-cent sales tax called Measure G also passed, but by a smaller margin. It garnered support from more than 61 percent of voters, 3,512 for and 2,205 against. It required a simple majority for approval.

Voters residing in the Cabrillo Unified School District, which has K-12 schools in the Half Moon Bay area, passed an eight-year, $150 parcel tax called Measure I. It’s expected to raise an estimated $1.7 million per year.

Measure I required a two-thirds majority to pass and won with support from 74 percent of voters.

Voters in the Redwood City School District, however, appear to have narrowly shot down Measure H. The 12-year, $149 parcel tax needed two-thirds support to pass and came up just short at 65.6 percent of voters voting yes, according to the latest results released by the county.

Elections officials received 42,327 vote-by-mail ballots in San Mateo County for Tuesday’s election. An additional 2,080 votes were cast in voting centers. The county plans to release additional details about the results at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

For more information and live footage from inside the tally room, people can go to https://www.smcacre.org/post/november-5-2019-election-results.

