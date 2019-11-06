SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — A young woman was allegedly sexually assaulted last week in San Ramon by her former soccer coach and current employer, police said Tuesday.

Luke Enna has been a long-tenured coach and is the current director of operations for the San Ramon FC soccer club. Police said he was arrested Oct. 30 after the alleged sexual assault at about 5:30 a.m. on Oct. 27 at his home.

Police said the victim is 18 years old and told police that she was housesitting for Enna when he allegedly assaulted her multiple times. He was taken to the county jail after his arrest.

San Ramon FC released the following statement on Enna’s arrest.

We are sad to have to report some distrubing news to you. On Friday, November 1, we were informed that one of our employees, Luke Enna, was arrested on rape charges. Mr. Enna is no longer employed by the Club. The alleged incident occurred at a private location on Sunday, October 27th. The alleged victim is a former player of the Club and was an adult at the time of the alleged incident.

We want to assure you that we took these allegations very seriously. Upon learning of his arrest, we took immediate action. Mr. Enna was placed on administrative leave with no contact with any Club players and had no presence at any Club facilities, including all fields and our futsal facility. Our primary concern is the safety and security of our players and families, and we want to assure you that we continue to actively work with our attorneys to complete a thorough investigation in parallel with the San Ramon Police Department. At this time, we do not have any evidence to suggest that any inappropriate actions have taken place between Mr. Enna and any under-age players in our Club.

Enna’s LinkedIn profile also listed him as a former Assistant Women’s Soccer coach at Las Positas College in Livermore, as well as a former volunteer assistant for women’s soccer at Holy Names University in Oakland.

According to police, Enna was also once the assistant women’s soccer coach for Dougherty Valley High School in San Ramon.

Police were still investigating the alleged assault. Anyone with information about it or suspicious behavior by Enna is asked to call police at (925) 973-2779.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.