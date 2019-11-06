FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) – A Seattle man was arrested in Fairfield after carjacking three people in different Solano County cities and leading police on a high-speed chase before he was detained on Monday night, according to Vacaville police.

Around 7 p.m. Monday in Suisun City, 31-year-old Mykehll Hedstrom allegedly threatened the owner of a newer black Mercedes-Benz with a gun before stealing the vehicle.

Hedstrom then allegedly drove recklessly on eastbound Interstate Highway 80 towards Vacaville, according to police. A short time later, an employee of a retail store enjoying a break in his car reported being robbed at gunpoint. Two other people shopping at the Vacaville outlets also reported being allegedly inappropriately touched by Hedstrom.

Police said the Mercedes’ owner aided officers, and the car was tracked on an app to the area of Nut Tree Road and Orange Drive. Police spotted the car and Hedstrom allegedly fled, but damaged the vehicle, got out and ran.

As officers attempted to surround the area, they saw a red Toyota flee a parking lot, and learned it too had been allegedly carjacked by Hedstrom. He then fled on eastbound Highway 80 at high speeds as officers trailed at a safe distance, police said.

The suspect turned back around toward Fairfield, where a police officer deployed spike strips that eventually forced Hedstrom from the Toyota when it became disabled.

He then carjacked a white Toyota and struck a Fairfield police car. Officers surrounded him and took him into custody around 8:30 p.m.

Hedstrom was booked into Solano County Jail on suspicion of several counts of carjackings, reckless evasion and robbery.

