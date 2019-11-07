ELECTION 2019:Bay Area Election Results
ELK GROVE (CBS Sacramento) — The man at the center of a heart-stopping close call at the Coliseum BART station following the Oakland Raiders game on Sunday is speaking out. He fell just inches from an oncoming train only to be saved in the nick of time by a BART employee.

“I remember looking at the train when it was coming, and I just missed my step,” said 33-year-old RayShawn Jackson.

One misstep almost cost RayShawn his life.

“When I fell I saw the train comin’ and I only had a matter of seconds to get out…I heard everyone yelling ‘There’s a train coming, train train train!’” he said.

