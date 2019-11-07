ELK GROVE (CBS Sacramento) — The man at the center of a heart-stopping close call at the Coliseum BART station following the Oakland Raiders game on Sunday is speaking out. He fell just inches from an oncoming train only to be saved in the nick of time by a BART employee.
ALSO READ: ‘Dude, You Almost Didn’t Make It’ – BART Hero Worker Recounts Saving Man From Approaching Train
“I remember looking at the train when it was coming, and I just missed my step,” said 33-year-old RayShawn Jackson.
One misstep almost cost RayShawn his life.
“When I fell I saw the train comin’ and I only had a matter of seconds to get out…I heard everyone yelling ‘There’s a train coming, train train train!’” he said.
Here is the dramatic platform video of our humble hero John O'Connor saving a man's life at the Coliseum station Sunday night. John is a Transportation Supervisor and has worked at BART for more than 20 years. An amazing rescue. pic.twitter.com/KrO75nqPYb
— SFBART (@SFBART) November 4, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.