



SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — Days before the San Francisco 49ers defend their perfect 8-0 record against the 7-2 Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football, Bay Area rapper E-40 released a new single to get the Faithful pumped.

The so-called Ambassador of the Bay, whose real name is Earl Stevens, released the song “Niner Gang” on Thursday to celebrate the team’s 8-0 record.

“Levi’s Stadium starting to feel like Candlestick park,” raps the Vallejo native, referring that the team is heading back to its glory days at their old stomping grounds in San Francisco. The single’s thumping beat is produced by E-40’s son, Earl Stevens Jr., who goes by the stage name Droop-E.

“Bang, bang, Niner gang”, as the chorus goes, will definitely be the team’s unofficial anthem.

“Front row 40 be on the field with the lineman,” raps the devoted Bay Area sports fan.

This isn’t the first time E-40 has recorded an ode to a Bay Area sports team. In 2015, he remixed his song “Choices (Yup)” to a Warriors theme, making it a staple across Dub Nation.

“Yeeeeee!” commented the 49ers on 40’s Instagram post promoting the single – a Bay Area slang term for “yes.” While the word “hyphy” may be outdated to describe the track, it will definitely have fans, and the team, ready for game day.

The 49ers take on the Seahawks on Monday night at Levi’s Stadium at 5:15 p.m.

Christine Samra is a web and social media producer for KPIX 5. Follow her on Twitter.