ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) – At least one lane of traffic is closed on Pleasanton Sunol Road in unincorporated Alameda County Thursday morning after one person was killed in a head-on traffic collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The CHP said the collision was reported at 5:16 a.m. just south of Koopman Road, which is near an off-ramp for southbound Interstate Highway 680. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
The CHP didn’t say if both directions of Pleasanton Sunol Road are closed.
There are no reports of other injuries or arrests. No further information is immediately available.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.