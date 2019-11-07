Comments
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting on Market Street Thursday morning.
Police wrote on Twitter at 10:55 a.m. about the shooting in the 1000 block of Market Street near Taylor Street and asked people to avoid the area.
⚠️Avoid the Area⚠️ Please Avoid the Area of the 1000 Block of Market as we conduct a shooting investigation. PIO is en route, media staging is on the North Side of the 1000 Block of Market. pic.twitter.com/MHdXkpDA21
— San Francisco Police (@SFPD) November 7, 2019
More information about the shooting was not immediately available.
