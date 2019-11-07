ELECTION 2019:Bay Area Election Results
Filed Under:Crime, Market Street, San Francisco, San Francisco police, Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco are investigating a shooting on Market Street Thursday morning.

Police wrote on Twitter at 10:55 a.m. about the shooting in the 1000 block of Market Street near Taylor Street and asked people to avoid the area.

More information about the shooting was not immediately available.

