SAN RAMON (CBS SF) — Police and school officials in San Ramon confirmed Thursday morning that threatening graffiti found at Iron Horse Middle School has led to the lockdown of the campus, according to authorities.
The San Ramon Unified School District Twitter account posted about the incident shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday. Graffiti was discovered on a bathroom wall that read “school shooting at 12 p.m.” The middle school located at 12601 Alcosta Boulevard was quickly put on lockdown and authorities were called.
Graffiti found this a.m. @IHMSjaguars bathroom threatened a school shooting. Police are investigating. They do not believe the campus is in danger, but we have locked down the school out of extreme caution. More info as it becomes available. Full message on our website. #SRVUSD pic.twitter.com/TlzSX7S4RX
— SRVUSD (@SRVUSD1) November 7, 2019
San Ramon police and school district officials are investigating the incident. Police will provide an increased officer presence on the campus for the rest of the day out of an abundance of caution.
Out of an abundance of caution, we will be providing an increased police presence on the @IHMSjaguars campus throughout the day. https://t.co/cmuKhwt1xO
— San Ramon Police (@SanRamonPolice) November 7, 2019
School officials said more information would be provided as it became available.
