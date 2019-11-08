SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Search and Rescue teams are still looking for a hiker in Hood Mountain Regional Park east of Santa Rosa. Jon Clifford, 71, was last seen Saturday at the park off Pythian Road.
He likes hiking the McCormick Trail to Grandmother Tree, the Wildcat Trail in Sugarloaf Ridge State Park and the property between the parks.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 87 people from 14 agencies are searching for Clifford. The sheriff’s office’s helicopter Henry-1, tracking dogs and an off-road motorcycle team are supporting the search.
Clifford is 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. The sheriff’s office has posted his photo on its Facebook page. Anyone with information about him is asked to call (707) 565-2121.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.