



GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — A 43-year-old suspect in three killings in the Bay Area last April has been sentenced to up to 40 years in prison for the attempted murder of a Nevada sheriff’s deputy he shot before he was arrested near Lake Tahoe.

The (Gardnerville) Record-Courier reports Douglas County District Judge Tod Young sentenced Stefon Demar Jefferson to the maximum 16 to 40 years on Thursday.

ALSO READ:

The judge said it’s a miracle that Douglas County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Miller survived the shootout during a high-speed chase on the Kingsbury Grade near the lake on April 26.

Jefferson had fled from the Bay Area to Lake Tahoe after allegedly killing three people in Oakland, San Francisco and Berkeley in a period of less than five hours

The first alleged victim was Jefferson’s cousin, 57-year-old Marcus Jackson of Oakland. Police said Jackson was fatally shot in the 4100 block of Market Street in Oakland at about 10:15 a.m. on April 26.

A spokesman for Berkeley Mayor Jesse Arreguin said Jackson worked for the Berkeley Public Works Department.

The second alleged victim was 49-year-old Laron Davis of San Francisco, who police said was shot in the 1100 block of Donner Avenue in San Francisco at 1:27 p.m.

The third alleged victim was identified as 43-year-old Calvin Kelly of Berkeley, who police say was shot at People’s Park in Berkeley at about 2:40 p.m.

Defense attorney Kris Brown said that Jefferson admitted to his part in the shooting and was ready to accept the consequences.

Jefferson faces a half dozen counts related to those three fatal shootings.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.