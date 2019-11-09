SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Suzy Loftus conceded the race to become San Francisco’s next district attorney, congratulating Chesa Boudin Saturday afternoon after a tight race.
Loftus tweeted that she lost the race, “but we won the support of so many San Franciscans who are demanding that our city work more effectively together to build safety.”
— Suzy Loftus 樂素詩 (@suzyloftus) November 10, 2019
The race was too close to call until Saturday.
In rank-choice voting, Loftus won 83,511 (49.2 percent), and Boudin finished with 85,950 (50.7 percent).
“People are hungry for change,” said Chesa Boudin, the public defender who beat three opponents for first choice votes in the race. “They’re hungry for a different, more humane, more effective approach to criminal justice that does more than just punish people in a revolving door.”
Boudin ran very much as the anti-establishment candidate, and was the target of attack ads saying he would be easy on crime. Loftus was appointed to the job by Mayor London Breed just 17 days before the election.
