



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco supervisor Matt Haney on Friday called on both federal and city officials to address concerns over trash, drug dealing and drug use at the city’s Federal Plaza.

The conditions at the plaza, located just outside the Federal Building at Mission and Seventh streets, are creating safety, health and cleanliness issues, according to Haney, whose district includes the area.

“The current conditions at the Federal Plaza are unacceptable. The federal government and city departments must take urgent action to properly maintain safety, health and cleanliness of the Federal Plaza, as well as the surrounding area. As the owner of the property, the federal government has a responsibility to maintain it, and is falling far short,” Haney said in a statement.

“There is currently no maintenance or security on the plaza whatsoever after 6 p.m. The city must ensure the health, safety and well-being of all of our residents, and therefore must step up both public safety and public health efforts in the area,” he said.

“My neighbors and I cannot continue to live this way,” said Jane Weil, a 12-year South of Market resident who lives adjacent to Federal Plaza.

“The drug dealing and drug use would not be tolerated in places like the Marina, so why is it being tolerated here? Enough is enough we need immediate help now,” she said.

“This is both a public safety and public health crisis. On any given evening, there are hundreds of people out on the plaza, many of whom are selling and using drugs and many with serious health needs,” Haney said.

Haney is requesting that the public health department conduct crisis triage outreach and intervention on the plaza and that Public Works provide regular cleaning and maintenance in the evenings. He’s also asking for more police presence and more security cameras.

In addition, Haney is calling on federal officials to provide security at the plaza throughout the day and evening.

Haney has put his requests in a letter addressed to the Federal Plaza General Services Administration building management; Mayor London Breed; U.S. Attorney David Anderson; Police Chief William Scott; Public Health Director Grant Colfax; Department of Homelessness Director Jeff Kositsky; Director of Public Works Mohammad Nuru; and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Pelosi’s office is located inside the Federal Building just outside the Plaza.

© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed