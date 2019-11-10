PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) — The Pleasanton community helped out a veteran and his wife whose life possessions were stolen while they were moving to the Bay Area to start a new life.

The donation drive at the U-Haul facility on Sunol Boulevard was visited by plenty of helpful people who wanted to help get the couple back on their feet.

On Halloween night, Jonathan Munoz and his wife were driving from Las Vegas to the Bay Area as Munoz was set to start a new job with the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs. They were in a U-Haul filled with all of their belongings.

Munoz pulled over to spend the night at the Doubletree Hotel in Pleasanton and when he came out the next morning, the U-Haul was stolen. Everything from sofas, chairs, TVs, beds, pillows, picture frames, a pasta maker, dishes, and even wine glasses, was all gone.

Munoz’s Bronze Star Medal he received while serving multiple combat tours overseas was gone.

When Sandy Mayers heard about what happened to the couple, she and everyone at the donation drive Sunday knows that is not how people from Pleasanton are. Mayers’ own anger, sadness and disappointment turned to action.

She posted on the Facebook page Pleasanton Community, with 3,000 members, asking for everything from kitchenware to doggy supplies. U-Haul donated the space and neighbors filled it up.

“I know the dedication and I know the sacrifice that they give to us to be able to live the life that we do. So this is a very small thing that we’re doing for him,” Mayers said.

“This is the city that I live in and we help others. That’s what Pleasanton’s about. I’m happy to do it,” said Keith Sharp.

“I think I still have a lot of hate in my heart for that individual right now,” Munoz told KPIX 5. He says it took a while for the kindness of strangers to sink in.

“Extremely grateful and it’s the one bright light looking forward. And honestly, it’s the happiest part about going back. Because if we didn’t have it, it would probably the saddest drive going back to Northern California right now,” he said.

Munoz also plans to pay the kindness forward by donating anything left over from the donation drives to other veterans in need.

And Mayers says they will be back out here next Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 16 and 17, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.