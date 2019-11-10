



VALLEJO (CBS SF) — A man was shot and killed by an off-duty Richmond police officer near a Valero gas station in Vallejo Sunday evening, police said.

At around 5:25 p.m., Vallejo police officers responded to the scene in the 500 block of Fairgrounds Drive, near a Valero gas station and JJ Fish and Chicken.

When officers arrived, they found a subject suffering from gunshot wounds, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Vallejo police did not identify the victim Sunday evening. The off-duty officer remained on the scene with investigators.

Neighbor Victor Mantjes heard multiple shots fired rapidly at the scene.

“Five times or six times,” Mantjes said.

“He was our brother from another mother,” said Ryan Tilson, a friend of the victim. “He was a father of six.”

Tilson said the victim had troubles in the past, but had been working hard to get his life on track. He has questions about the off-duty Richmond officer and why the situation escalated into a shooting.

“If he was the police, why didn’t he identify himself as police? Because I know my dude. If he had said he was police, he would have said, ‘My bad,’ and he would have backed off.”

Vallejo PD invoked the Solano County Officer Involved Fatal Incident Protocol and is jointly investigating this incident with the Solano County District Attorney’s Office, the department said.

This is the third fatal officer-involved shooting in Vallejo in 2019.

Six officers opened fire on 20-year-old rapper Willie McCoy at a Taco Bell drive-thru in February.

No other details were immediately available.

KPIX 5’s Joe Vazquez contributed to this report.