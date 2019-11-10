BERKELEY (CBS SF) — One person was shot and wounded early Sunday morning about a block south of the UC Berkeley campus, Berkeley police said.
Police were called about 2:36 a.m. Sunday to the 2400 block of Durant Avenue, where officers found a person having suffered a gunshot wound.
That person was taken to a nearby hospital “with injuries that do not appear life-threatening,” according to Berkeley police Officer Byron White. He said that no arrests had been made as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
No other information about the shooting was released. Anyone who has information is asked to call the Berkeley Police Department’s homicide unit at (510) 981-5741.
© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You must log in to post a comment.