SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — The San Francisco 49ers’ winning streak may have come to an end Monday night, but the team’s fans made history. According to the 49ers, 71,404 tickets were distributed — the most ever for a home game in the team’s history.
The game against the team’s nemesis, the Seattle Seahawks, had fans who packed the stadium at the edge of the seats. Despite the Seahawks being undefeated on the road this season, the 49ers were favored to win.
“You already know we’re going to run the ball all over Seattle defense, that’s how we’re going to do it, all day every day,” said 49er fan Nilesh Dabeesing before the game.
The Niners went into the game 8-0 as the NFL’s last undefeated team. But in an overtime Monday Night Football classic, it was Seattle that took the win. The final score for the nail biting game was 27-24.
Rookie kicker Chase McLaughlin missed a kick earlier in overtime to win the game and Russell Wilson led the Seahawks down the field. Jason Myers buried the 42-yarder to seal the win.
“We’ve had a great season, we’re going to continue to have a great season,” said Niners fan Bruce Maggard. “One loss does not justify all the wins we’ve had.”
The 49ers next game for week 11 is against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
