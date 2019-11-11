SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A body found near San Francisco’s Lincoln Park Golf Course over the weekend was that of an infant and was being investigated by homicide detectives, San Francisco police announced Monday.
Investigators said officers were dispatched to the 300 block of 34th Avenue at Lincoln Park Golf Course on Saturday afternoon. Upon arrivals, the officers discovered the infant’s body and called in the medical examiner.
The baby was declared dead at the scene and the investigation was turned over to homicide detectives. Authorities said they were concerned about the health of the baby’s mother, but did not release any further information.
Anyone with information regarding the baby’s death or the identity of the mother should call the SFPD 24 hour tip line at 1-415575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.
