By Hoodline

In search of a new favorite Mexican spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Mexican restaurants around Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Taqueria Sinaloa

Topping the list is Taqueria Sinaloa. Located at 2138 International Blvd. in Rancho San Antonio, the food truck, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive Mexican restaurant in Oakland, boasting 4.5 stars out of 983 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Lori N., who reviewed Taqueria Sinaloa on Nov. 6, wrote, “This time I got the carne asada (grilled steak) and lengua (beef tongue) tacos. The meats were moist and fresh, and the lengua was topped with a nice sauce. All the ingredients were proportionally adequate, and the yellow corn tortillas held up very well.”

2. Los Olivos Restaurant

Next up is Sausal Creek’s Los Olivos Restaurant, situated at 3010 Foothill Blvd. (between Rutherford Street and Fruitvale Avenue). With four stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the Salvadoran and Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

We found this about the business’s signature items: “Salvadorian and Mexican food,” it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “Pupusas tacos, meat empanadas, quesadillas, carne asada, burritos, aguas frescas, Salvadorian mix fruit agua fresca, Horchata and much more.”

3. Tacos el Gordo

South Kennedy Tract’s Tacos el Gordo, located at 4201 International Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap food truck and Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 289 reviews.

The site has lots more information about Tacos el Gordo.

“Originally, a little taco stand on the corner of 42nd Ave. and E. 14th St. in Oakland’s Fruitvale District,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile.

4. El Tio Juan Taco Truck

El Tio Juan Taco Truck, a food truck that offers tacos and more in St. Elizabeth, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with five stars out of 47 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4075 Foothill Blvd. (between Rosedale and 41st avenues) to see for yourself.

We looked there for more about El Tio Juan Taco Truck.

“Serving Oakland california with great Mexican food since 1996, ” the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile.

Furthermore, we found this about the business’s signature items: “Great Mexican food with high quality ingredients,” it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.