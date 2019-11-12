CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — A man was found dead inside a home in Castro Valley and investigators are treating the case as a homicide.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says a person of interest has been detained following Monday’s discovery of a body at a home on the 19900 block of San Miguel Ave.
Deputies had responded to a welfare check for a resident at the home at about 3 p.m. after friends expressed concerned he had not been heard from, the sheriff’s office said.
As deputies were checking the perimeter of the home, an adult male was seen laying on the floor. Deputies entered the home and found the man dead with injuries consistent with a homicide, the sheriff’s office said.
The identities of the victim and the person detained were not released. No other information was immediately available.
