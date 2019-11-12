  • KPIX 5On Air

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man working as a nurse at a rehab facility in Folsom on suspicious of sexually assaulting a drugged patient.

The Folsom Police Department said Monday 61-year-old Gregory Harms, of Sacramento, was arrested Friday and booked into the Sacramento County jail.

Gregory Harms (Folsom Police Department)

Police say Harms’ arrest for the alleged assault in January comes after “a lengthy investigation, which uncovered a prior victim.”

The department didn’t name the rehab facility or give any other details.

The Sacramento Bee reports court records show one of the charges alleges that the victim was under anesthesia or otherwise intoxicated.

