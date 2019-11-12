



OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A woman who was fatally shot in East Oakland on Saturday night has been identified by family members and friends as 29-year-old Misty Smith Walton of Oakland.

Smith Walton and her husband were shot in the 3500 block of 65th Avenue at about 8 p.m. Saturday, police said. Smith Walton was pronounced dead at the scene and her husband was taken to a hospital, where he’s in stable condition.

A friend who has set up a GoFundMe site to raise funds for her children wrote that Smith Walton has two boys ages 8 and 11 and was six months pregnant with a third child.

“Misty Smith Walton was taken from us by a senseless act of gun violence. She was shot in front of her home with her husband in East Oakland on Saturday night,” the friend wrote.

“Misty left a smile that will never go away,” the friend wrote.

The fund seeks to raise $4,000 to care for Smith Walton’s children, who will be raised by their aunt, and $2,059 had been raised as of midday Tuesday.

Oakland Unified School District spokesman John Sasaki said Smith Walton was the president of the Parents Teachers Association at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, where her youngest son is in second grade.

Her older son also attended Carl Munck and is now at Montera Middle School, Sasaki said.

He said Smith Walton’s death is “devastating to our school district and our community.”

Smith Walton “was very popular and was always there [at Carl Munck] to help, no matter the issue,” Sasaki said.

He said, “Her kids were the center of her life.”

Oakland police haven’t yet officially identified Smith Walton as the victim of the fatal shooting or released any suspect information in the case.

