PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Petaluma police arrested a Rohnert Park man Monday evening on suspicion of stealing merchandise with counterfeit money at several stores at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets.
Police responded around 6:15 p.m. to the outlet stores at 2200 Petaluma Boulevard N. Staff at the outlets said the suspect, identified as David Burr, 46, also was seen there on Sunday night, Sgt. Lance Novello said.
Officers saw Burr inside a clothing store, where he tried to buy merchandise but was denied by store employees. Police detained Burr when he left the store and determined he was on felony probation with an extensive criminal history, Novello said.
Burr was identified as the suspect seen Sunday night and he was in possession of suspected counterfeit bills, stolen merchandise and receipts, according to Novello.
Police found several hundred dollars of suspected counterfeit bills, stolen merchandise and a controlled substance in his residence. Burr was booked into Sonoma County Jail and his case will be sent to the U.S. Secret Service for prosecution, Novello said.
