ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A bizarre, violent confrontation in Antioch was caught on camera and it ends with a man intentionally ramming his vehicle into another man’s legs.
In the video, the men can be heard arguing about stolen marijuana. The suspect gets into his vehicle, backs out and smashes forward into the victim, who then falls to the floor. It appears the victim can’t stand back up after the attack.
WARNING: Video contains graphic content and profanity.
only in Antioch, CA 🤦🏽♂️ this was across the street from my house . pic.twitter.com/ilCOZeQxIj
— King Carter (@carterkesan) November 11, 2019
A witness who says she lives across the street posted the video on Twitter on Monday and she says she still can’t believe what she saw.
“I was, like, mind-boggled. Like, I’ve never seen anything like that in real life. It blew my mind. It’s something that you see on movies,” said Tatiyana, who wanted her last name to remain anonymous.
The video has been viewed over a million times as of Tuesday evening.
KPIX reached out to Antioch police for comment on the incident but have not heard back.
