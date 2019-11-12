Hoodline

Good news for burger lovers: Shake Shack is finally opening in San Francisco. Next month, the popular New York-based chain will open its first SF location at 3060 Fillmore St. in Cow Hollow.

Via email, the location’s general manager, Crystal Lopez, said that it will open its doors in December. However, she declined to specify a more specific date.

Founded as a kiosk in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2004, Shake Shack, owned by famed restaurateur Danny Meyer, has become a juggernaut.

The chain currently boasts 168 locations in the U.S. and another 86 around the globe, serving its popular “Shackburgers,” crinkle-cut fries, shakes and “concretes” (frozen custard blended with toppings and mix-ins).

The chain was a fairly late arrival to the Bay Area, having debuted its first area location in Palo Alto last December. A second opened in Larkspur in March, and a third is reportedly destined for the Uptown Oakland building that is soon to become Square’s Bay Area headquarters.

But while Shake Shack may have gotten a late start locally, it’s making up for lost time. Last month, the chain announced it planned to open a second San Francisco outpost in the Westfield San Francisco Centre mall in 2020.

Now, it appears a third San Francisco location could be destined for the Inner Sunset.

Tipster Steve H. spotted a sign on the recently closed Lemonade at 1266 9th Ave., indicating that the chain is hiring for the Fillmore outpost.

A representative for Shake Shack declined to comment on whether the restaurant is taking over for Lemonade, and there’s no indication of a handover in public records so far. But we’ll continue to keep an eye on the space, and let you know who’s moving in next.