MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — A 39-year-old fugitive who was arrested in Stockton by the FBI has been charged with murder in connection with the 2004 of a college student in Pleasant Hill.
Michael “Merlin” Fidler was shot in his apartment at 141 Golf Club Road around 1 a.m. on May 10, 2004, as he tried to wrestle a gun away from the shooter.
Police said at the time that two men had entered his apartment through an unlocked door and demanded marijuana. Investigators found what they called a “substantial amount” of the then-illegal substance at the crime scene.
The murder of the 25-year-old Fidler, a Diablo Valley College student, went unsolved for three years before police identified Kenneth York and Tyson Moorehead as the suspects. York was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison in 2010, while Moorehead disappeared and became a fugitive.
Moorehead has been charged with murder with special allegations that the crime was committed for financial gain and that it took place during the course of a robbery and burglary.
He’s also been charged with two counts of first-degree residential robbery and one count of first degree residential robbery — all of which are felonies, according to a criminal complaint dated Nov. 6.
Prosecutors said he appeared in a Contra Costa County courtroom for arraignment Wednesday morning, but an update on the outcome of that proceeding was not immediately available in the afternoon.
