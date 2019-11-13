



SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Following the win of District Attorney-elect Chesa Boudin in last week’s election, Mayor London Breed on Wednesday unveiled a plan to transition Boudin into office sometime early next year.

According to the plan, Suzy Loftus, who Breed appointed as interim district attorney just weeks before the election where she was also a candidate, will stay in office until Jan. 8.

Boudin requested that Loftus remain in the position until he is prepared to assume the role, according to Breed’s office.

“I have met with DA-Elect Chesa Boudin and congratulated him on his election as San Francisco’s next District Attorney,” Breed said in a statement.

“We discussed how we can work together to address the challenges facing our city, as well as to work out a transition plan. I’m supportive of his request to have Interim District Attorney Suzy Loftus stay to lead the office, which she has agreed to do. Suzy continues to demonstrate her commitment to serving our city and will provide much-needed leadership during this transition,” she said.

Breed appointed Loftus to replace George Gascon, who resigned in October. Breed faced criticism for her choice from community groups and at least one member of the Board of Supervisors who accused Breed of trying to tilt the race in Loftus’ favor.

Boudin, a former deputy public defender, won over Loftus, a former prosecutor and president of the Police Commission, by just 2,831 votes, according to the latest election results released on Tuesday.

