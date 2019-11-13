SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — A man was arrested for ripping off the facemask of Joe Montana’s statue at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara police confirmed Wednesday.
The incident happened Monday night after the Niners’ overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
At the end of the game, the suspect, 37-year-old Jorge Alberto Lopez, jumped up and grabbed the facemask of the statue, eventually breaking it off. Stadium security quickly got to Lopez and Santa Clara police later arrested him for felony vandalism.
The statue is part of “The Catch” art installation in the stadium’s Gate A plaza that depicts the iconic play between Montana and receiver Dwight Clark.
Crews have already begun repairing the statue and expect it to be fixed before Sunday’s home game against the Cardinals, the 49ers said in a statement.
Monday night’s overtime thriller marked the Niners’ first loss of the season in a battle of the two top teams in the NFC West. The Seahawks won 27-24.
