SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A motorcyclist died in a fiery collision with a SMART train Wednesday afternoon in Santa Rosa, police said.
The collision occurred at about 4 p.m. on the tracks near Guerneville Road and Coffey Lane. Investigators said the motorcyclist ran a red light and weaved past the lowered train crossing arms.
The motorcyclist hit the back car of a passing SMART train. The motorcycle burst into flames and the rider was declared dead at the scene.
East and westbound lanes of Guerneville Road were closed shortly Wednesday evening, police said.
SMART train workers said all warning signals were working properly.
