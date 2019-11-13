SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Clara have arrested two people involved in a hit-and-run accident near City Hall Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.
Police asked the public to avoid the stretch of Monroe Street between Warburton Avenue and Cabrillo Avenue as the investigation continues.
The Santa Clara Police Department Twitter account posted about the investigation shortly before 1 p.m.
POLICE ACTIVITY – 11/13/19 at 12:40pm@SantaClaraPD has a perimeter established in the area of Monroe Street, between Warburton Avenue and Cabrillo Avenue, to Scott Boulevard following a Hit and Run. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/hulYP9KKqM
— Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) November 13, 2019
Police have established a perimeter in the area during the investigation. Authorities later announced that a person — believed to be female — was hit and injured when the suspect car hit the victim’s vehicle near City Hall. The victim’s injuries were not life threatening.
Police said the suspect vehicle was located on Monroe Street with the driver and passenger inside located. The two suspects were arrested for felony hit and run, reckless driving and resisting arrest.
