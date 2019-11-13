



MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS / AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is coming to California for a two-day visit to support President Donald Trump and tour a NASA facility, as the House of Representatives holds its first public hearings on the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The Office of the Vice President said Pence would arrive at Orange County’s John Wayne Airport in the late morning and head to a “Trump Victory” luncheon in Huntington Beach.

He is then scheduled to travel to Monterey for a “Trump Victory” reception before continuing on to Moffett Field in Santa Clara County.

The luncheon and reception were scheduled to be closed to news media.

On Thursday, the vice president and NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine will tour NASA’s Ames Research Center in Silicon Valley and address employees.

NASA said the visit will involve the role Ames will play in NASA’s plans to return astronauts to the moon by 2024.

The space agency said the visit will take place in its Vertical Motion Simulator, a facility that will be used to develop a lander.

Pence is scheduled to speak to 200 NASA employees before returning to Washington, D.C.

The impeachment hearings are scheduled to continue Friday and next week.

